 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

R12m Bronkhorstspruit hospital upgrade ‘makes no sense’

Local News 3 hours ago

Last June, BMW Germany announced the company would partner with the government to upgrade eight hospitals in three provinces and four community clinics with 750 beds to support during the second wave of the Covid-19 peak.

Marizka Coetzer
18 Jan 2021
04:50:07 AM
PREMIUM!
R12m Bronkhorstspruit hospital upgrade ‘makes no sense’

File picture for illustration. Bronkhorstspruit, about 50km east of Pretoria. Picture: bluegnu.co.za

Questions are being raised about the delayed upgrade of the Bronkhorstspruit hospital following a R12 million injection by BMW. Last June, BMW Germany announced the company would partner with the government to upgrade eight hospitals in three provinces and four community clinics with 750 beds to support during the second wave of the Covid-19 peak. Tshwane Democratic Alliance councillor Bronwynn Engelbrecht said the R12 million investment into the Bronkhorstspruit hospital made no sense. Engelbrecht said she can’t understand why the department of health would invest in the hospital because it is located on the edge of Tshwane where there is...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Treatment News Journalist recounts Covid-19 nightmare after having to go into ICU

Load Shedding More Stage 2 load shedding set for Monday

World Text sleuths unpick mystery of QAnon origins after US Capitol storming

Africa WATCH: Flooding in Namibia after heavy rains

Load Shedding Load shedding a ‘high probability’ for the next three months – analyst


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.