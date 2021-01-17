Community in shock after former actor commits suicide in front of church

The Bela-Bela community is in shock after a local resident committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree on the NG Moedergemeente property in Mentzlaan.

According to information from the Bela-Bela police, the incident happened shortly before Christmas, Die Pos reports.

A member of the public alerted the local neighbourhood watch at 05:45am on Sunday 20 December to the gruesome scene.

Gerhard Olivier of the RSRT neighbourhood watch went to investigate and came across the lifeless body of 57-year-old Nick Prinsloo.

The police have confirmed that no foul play is suspected and that Prinsloo’s family have been notified of his death.

According to Prinsloo’s cousin, Lourens van Vuuren, the deceased was involved the wildlife trade and mostly catered to international hunters.

Prinsloo was also known for his various roles in local films during the 1980’s, the most famous of which was Kampus, Van Vuuren said.

“We are heartbroken by the news of his death. No one expected this.”

Prinsloo wrote several letters to family members before taking his own life. According to Van Vuuren, he indicated that life had simply become too much.

Van Vuuren added while no one will ever know the real truth, the family is of the opinion that Prinsloo became depressed due to the negative impact the Covid-19 pandemic had on the tourism and hunting industries.

Prinsloo leaves his mother and two children behind.

If you feel overwhelmed by angst, depression or negative emotions, contact the South African Depression And Anxiety Group’s (Sadag) suicide hotline at 0800 567 567.

This article was translated from Afrikaans. It first appeared on Die Pos and has been republished with permission.

