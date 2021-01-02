Local News 2.1.2021 07:04 pm

Firefighters rush to contain blazes cropping up in Cape Town

Citizen reporter
Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries’ Kluitjieskraal team fighting a fire in the area on Friday. Image: Twitter/@wo_fire

Cape Town is currently experiencing strong winds, which increase the risk of wildfires burning out of control. 

70 firefighters and three helicopters have been dispatched by the Table Mountain National Park to attend to a wildlife in Red Hill, Cape Town. 

The fire broke out on Saturday, and is said to be 80% contained. 

Firefighters from NCC Wildfires, Working on Fire, Volunteer Wildfire Services (VWS) and the city’s fire and rescue services are at the scene trying to curb the blaze. 

Additional VWS firefighters are said to be en route to assist. 

ALSO READ: City appeals for help after fire guts 1,000 homes in Cape Town

Reports indicate a fire in Bakoven also broke out on Saturday, forcing the closure of Victoria Road in both directions. 

The South African Weather Service on Saturday issued a level 2 warning for damaging winds in the Cape Town area.

A fire was also reported at Deer Park Drove, which was attended to by the Kloofnek crew of the city’s fire and rescue services. 

Posted by SANParks – Table Mountain National Park on Saturday, January 2, 2021

In December last year, a fire tore through the Masiphumelele community near Fish Hoek. Roughly 1 000 homes were destroyed.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

Compiled by Nica Richards

