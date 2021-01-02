Firefighters rush to contain blazes cropping up in Cape Town

70 firefighters and three helicopters have been dispatched by the Table Mountain National Park to attend to a wildlife in Red Hill, Cape Town.

The fire broke out on Saturday, and is said to be 80% contained.

Table Mountain National Park has dispatched 70 firefighters from NCC Wildfires, Working on Fire, and Volunteer Wildfire Services as well as three helicopters to a fire that broke out in Redhill.





A Huey chopper and a spotter have been dispatched to assist the Table Mountain National Park in fighting the Redhill fire.



Firefighters from NCC Wildfires, Working on Fire, Volunteer Wildfire Services (VWS) and the city’s fire and rescue services are at the scene trying to curb the blaze.

Additional VWS firefighters are said to be en route to assist.

Reports indicate a fire in Bakoven also broke out on Saturday, forcing the closure of Victoria Road in both directions.

Cape Town is currently experiencing strong winds and warm, sunny weather, which increase the risk of wildfires burning out of control.

The South African Weather Service on Saturday issued a level 2 warning for damaging winds in the Cape Town area.

The South African Weather Service on Saturday issued a level 2 warning for damaging winds in the Cape Town area.

Despite windy and hot weather conditions, the two Falsebay teams managed to contain the flames alongside the City of Cape Town firefighters at Wolfgat Reserve Fire.

Although it burned close to properties in Mitchells Plein, none were affected.

A fire was also reported at Deer Park Drove, which was attended to by the Kloofnek crew of the city’s fire and rescue services.

In December last year, a fire tore through the Masiphumelele community near Fish Hoek. Roughly 1 000 homes were destroyed.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

Compiled by Nica Richards

