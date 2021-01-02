Local News 2.1.2021 04:00 pm

SANParks pilot suffers minor injuries after helicopter crash

The aircraft is based in Cape Town, and assists in aerial law enforcement and conservation management activities in and around the Table Mountain National Park. Image for illustration: Twitter/@TableMountainNP

The helicopter, an Airbus AS350B-3+ ‘Squirrel’ aircraft, was damaged in the accident, and the pilot was flying alone. 

A South African National Parks (SANParks) helicopter pilot suffered minor injuries after the helicopter being flown lost control while taking off at Cape Town International Airport. 

The accident happened on Saturday morning. The helicopter, an Airbus AS350B-3+ ‘Squirrel’ aircraft, was damaged, and the pilot was flying alone. 

Medical attention was provided to the pilot, who reportedly lost control while flying the helicopter. 

The South African Civil Aviation Authority and relevant law enforcement authorities were notified of the accident, and a full investigation into the cause of the crash has been launched, SANParks confirmed in a statement. 

The aircraft is based in Cape Town, and assists in aerial law enforcement and conservation management activities in and around the Table Mountain National Park. 

