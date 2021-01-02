SANParks pilot suffers minor injuries after helicopter crash

A South African National Parks (SANParks) helicopter pilot suffered minor injuries after the helicopter being flown lost control while taking off at Cape Town International Airport.

The accident happened on Saturday morning. The helicopter, an Airbus AS350B-3+ ‘Squirrel’ aircraft, was damaged, and the pilot was flying alone.

_____ South African National Parks (SANParks) Airbus AS350B-3+ (Squirrel) helicopter was damaged after losing control during take off from Cape Town International Airport this morning (2 January 2021). https://t.co/G9ukNNGy3e pic.twitter.com/5SIYSvfg6Z — SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) January 2, 2021

Medical attention was provided to the pilot, who reportedly lost control while flying the helicopter.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority and relevant law enforcement authorities were notified of the accident, and a full investigation into the cause of the crash has been launched, SANParks confirmed in a statement.

The aircraft is based in Cape Town, and assists in aerial law enforcement and conservation management activities in and around the Table Mountain National Park.

