Suspected vandalism leads to substation blowing up in Eldorado Park (video)

A transformer substation caught on fire in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the substation is has affected reason on Goud, Flats and Silwer streets which have subsequently have no power.

“It is suspected that there was some interference and vandalism when the substation blew up. Fortunately, no one was injured. A firetruck is on-site to help put out the fire. We have dispatched a team to the site who are assessing the damage so that planning can take place to replace the damaged equipment,” he said.

Transformer substation on fire in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg. pic.twitter.com/WjfW0Ta5iI — Sandi8 (@Sandiside) December 26, 2020



Mangena said they do not know when power will be restored but that their preliminary assessment of the severity of the damage suggests that it may take more than 24hrs to finish the repairs and reconnect customers.

Affected customers should check for updates regarding the outage on the CityPowerJhb Twitter page.

