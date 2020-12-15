Dry Mopani region’s taps get turned on

Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu has changed a drought-ridden community around by extracting water from the dry Molototsi River in Limpopo. The Mopani region, which houses Giyani, Modjadjiskloof, Hoedspruit, Phalaborwa and Tzaneen has had serious water challenges for more than 10 years. In 2009, the district was declared a disaster area. The waste treatment plant fed waste into the Giyani River, resulting in people dying of cholera, typhoid and other water-borne diseases. Last weekend, the Special Investigating Unit arrested senior officials tied to Lepelle Northern Water: former chief executive Phineas Legodi, bid evaluation committee chair Gwako...

Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu has changed a drought-ridden community around by extracting water from the dry Molototsi River in Limpopo.

The Mopani region, which houses Giyani, Modjadjiskloof, Hoedspruit, Phalaborwa and Tzaneen has had serious water challenges for more than 10 years.

In 2009, the district was declared a disaster area. The waste treatment plant fed waste into the Giyani River, resulting in people dying of cholera, typhoid and other water-borne diseases.

Last weekend, the Special Investigating Unit arrested senior officials tied to Lepelle Northern Water: former chief executive Phineas Legodi, bid evaluation committee chair Gwako Michael Moseamedi and businessman Emanuel Matome Sefalafala. They appeared in the Polokwane Magistrates’ Court on charges of tender fraud and were remanded in custody until 17 December.

They were joined by Falaz General Trading and Construction (Pty) Ltd on charges of fraud, alternatively theft, forgery and uttering, with Legodi facing an additional charge of contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

Meanwhile, the minister handed over the labour-intensive Sand-Water Extraction Project to villagers in Bolobedu outside Giyani. The project was first initiated in the Eastern Cape where it was a great success.

It was then passed on to Sisulu, who put the project to the test in the Mopani district municipal area.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.