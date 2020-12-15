 
 
Dry Mopani region’s taps get turned on

Local News 1 hour ago

The minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation handed over the labour-intensive Sand-Water Extraction Project to villagers in Bolobedu outside Giyani.

Alex Matlala
15 Dec 2020
05:15:17 AM
Dry Mopani region's taps get turned on

Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu and Limpopo cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs MEC Basikopo Makamu hand over a Sand-Water Extraction project in Limpopo's Mopani region last weekend. Picture: Alex Matlala

Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu has changed a drought-ridden community around by extracting water from the dry Molototsi River in Limpopo. The Mopani region, which houses Giyani, Modjadjiskloof, Hoedspruit, Phalaborwa and Tzaneen has had serious water challenges for more than 10 years. In 2009, the district was declared a disaster area. The waste treatment plant fed waste into the Giyani River, resulting in people dying of cholera, typhoid and other water-borne diseases. Last weekend, the Special Investigating Unit arrested senior officials tied to Lepelle Northern Water: former chief executive Phineas Legodi, bid evaluation committee chair Gwako...

