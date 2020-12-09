 
 
Municipal services return to ‘calm’ Vuwani

Local News 2 hours ago

In 2016, pandemonium broke out in the area after communities in Vuwani refused to be incorporated into then Lim 234, better known as Collins Chabane local municipality.

Alex Matlala
09 Dec 2020
05:40:55 AM
Picture for illustration. Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula arrives by helicopter in Vuwani after protests over the merging of the community into a new municipality have brought daily activity to a standstill, 20 April 2017. Picture: Yeshiel Panchea

Government services resumed this week in Vuwani, the violence-torn township in the Vhembe region of Limpopo after years of bickering between residents and government over the incorporation of the area into Collins Chabane local municipality. In 2016, pandemonium broke out in the area after communities in Vuwani refused to be incorporated into then Lim 234, better known as Collins Chabane local municipality. Angry residents opposed the move, claiming basic services would be not be rendered as the new council was not yet developed. They went on the rampage, closing and burning down schools and other government buildings. Several meetings were...

Loading Posts...
