Meet some of the top 20 finalists for Miss Soweto 2020

Carlos Muchave
Some of the 20 Miss Soweto Finalists pose for at photograph at Soweto in Johannesburg, 20 November 2020, at the launch of Miss Soweto 2020 Pageant taking place on November 28. Picture; Nigel Sibanda

The Miss Soweto 2020 pageant will be taking place on November 28th.

We had a chat to some of the top 20 finalists of the Miss Soweto pageant, about what kind of mental and physical preparation is needed to take part in the competition, and what they would do to improve their communities if they won the title.

