Three boys found dead in under-construction stormwater trench in Hammanskraal

Three boys – two 10-year-olds and one 9-year-old – were found dead in an under-construction stormwater trench in Hammanskraal on Saturday afternoon.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Thabo Mabaso said it was not yet clear what had happened, but added there had been heavy rain in the Tshwane area on Friday and Saturday.

The stormwater trench was under construction in Tambo Extension 1, near the traffic department.

Mabaso said the boys might have been playing in the area but the police investigation would focus on the cause of their death.

The boys were declared dead by paramedics.

“The scene has been handed over to the South African Police Service for a full investigation into how this tragedy occurred,” he added.

On Sunday morning, the City of Tshwane summoned the site engineer, safety officers and the contractor. Metro police have been deployed to patrol and secure the site.

Officials also plan to visit the families of the victims.

“The City of Tshwane offers its condolences to the bereaved families and all affected by the untimely passing of the young boys.”

News24

Additional reporting by Nica Richards

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.