Five-month-old baby among three children that died in Limpopo house fire

Three children died after a house in Northam, Limpopo, caught fire on Saturday.

The boys – a baby and two toddlers – were home alone at the time of the fire, said police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

“It is alleged that on Saturday … at about 08:00, at Smasher block, Northam, a woman left three children alone to buy food at the local shops.

“While on the way, she was informed that her house was burning. She ran back home and found the house in flames,” she added.

Police officers, firefighters and emergency services personnel rushed to the scene.

The children were declared dead at the scene.

They have been identified as five-month-old Sinenhlahla Tsotetsi, and two-year-olds Jabulane Tsotetsi and Katlego Mogale.

The cause of the fire was still unknown at this stage, said Ngoepe.

News24

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.