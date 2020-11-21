Local News 21.11.2020 04:01 pm

NSRI evacuates ill patient from deep-sea fishing trawler

Citizen reporter
NSRI evacuates ill patient from deep-sea fishing trawler

An NSRI ASR rescue swimming and a paramedic get ready to be hoisted from the helicopter onto the fishing trawler. Photo: NSRI

The patient was found to be in a stable condition, and was taken into the helicopter using the basket hoist procedure. 

Fishermen aboard a trawler on the West Coast of the Western Cape found themselves in deep waters on Friday afternoon, after one of the men onboard suffered a medical complaint. 

The National Sea Rescue Institute’s (NSRI) airborne sea rescue (ASR) duty crew were immediately activated to the vessel, which was 93 nautical miles north west, offshore of the Cape Columbine lighthouse. 

A view of the vessel that had a patient onboard requiring medical attention. Photo: Video screenshot/NSRI

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre arranged for a Western Cape government health emergency services duty doctor to assess the patient via radio services, after which it was deemed that the patient needed to be airlifted to hospital urgently. 

The SAAF 22 Squadron Oryx helicopter used to execute the rescue mission. Photo: NSRI

The trawler was then requested to make its way to Saldanha Bay, so as to be in range of the helicopter rescue operation. 

A paramedic was dispatched to join the NSRI ASR duty crew and South African Air Force pilots.

At the scene, an NSRI ASR rescue swimmer and the paramedic were hoisted from the helicopter onto the fishing trawler.

The patient was found to be in a stable condition, and was taken into the helicopter using the basket hoist procedure. 

The patient was transported to hospital, and is expected to make a full recovery.  

Compiled by Nica Richards

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Parliament Justice department in desperate need of renewal, Lamola tells parly

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Mkhize concerned as new cases breach 3,000 per day

Politics Zuma: I’d rather go to jail than be ‘bullied’ by commission

Protests Truck burnings an escalating problem, amounting to hundreds of millions lost

Courts Court reverses controversial sale of SA’s strategic crude oil reserves


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition