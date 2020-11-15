WATCH: Flames engulf Cape Town building

Flames engulfed a Cape Town furniture store in Victoria Road store on Sunday.

Residents were initially advised to avoid the area, with footage showing smoke billowing from the building.

Crews from Salt River & Roeland Street Fire Station has received assistance Brooklyn, Epping and Milnerton crews, to assist with a fire at DAG Furniture factory building in Victoria Road, Woodstock earlier today. The cause of the fire are unclear at this stage. ????Supplied pic.twitter.com/oNALoRaVsQ — Wardāh Wilkinson (@WardahWilkinson) November 15, 2020

Believed to be DAG Furniture, in Woodstock, the footage shows emergency response teams on the scene.

The fire is said to have started at around 11am but was eventually contained.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

