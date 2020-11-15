Local News 15.11.2020 04:51 pm

WATCH: Flames engulf Cape Town building

Citizen reporter
WATCH: Flames engulf Cape Town building

Flames engulfed a Cape Town furniture store in Victoria Road store on Sunday. Picture: Screengrab

The business in Woodstock, was engulfed by flames and the fire is said to have started at around 11am, but was eventually contained.

Flames engulfed a Cape Town furniture store in Victoria Road store on Sunday.

Residents were initially advised to avoid the area, with footage showing smoke billowing from the building.

Believed to be DAG Furniture, in Woodstock, the footage shows emergency response teams on the scene.

The fire is said to have started at around 11am but was eventually contained.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Zuma vs Zondo: ‘The buck must stop somewhere’ say high-profile organisations

South Africa Ace Magashule ‘welcomes’ charges, will be vindicated

Crime Shepherd Bushiri and wife flee to Malawi while out on bail

World Biden wins White House with 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232 – US media

Courts Magashule threatens to expose corruption, vowing to stay in ANC


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition