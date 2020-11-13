Local News 13.11.2020 11:11 am

Body of decapitated woman washes up on KZN beach

Citizen reporter
Photograph for illustrative purposes. Picture: File

Police say the body was severely decomposed and they were unable to determine if the missing body parts had been removed through ‘unnatural means’.

WARNING: This article contains a gruesome image. 

Police in Wentworth, KwaZulu-Natal, are investigating an inquest docket after the decapitated and severely decomposed body of a woman washed ashore at Cuttings Beach near Mondi Canal in Merebank on Thursday.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said the body of the unknown woman was allegedly found on Thursday at around 10.30am.

“The severely decomposed corpse had missing body parts. The state of decomposition was too advanced to ascertain if the missing body parts had been removed by unnatural means. The matter is still under investigation,” Gwala said.

Proficient Tactical Security members Mandla Chili and Allistair Barclay, who made the shocking discovery at Cuttings Beach, Merebank.

 

The Southlands Sun reported that a graphic video was posted on social media showing security officers who were called to the scene dragging the body out of debris at the beach.

Allistair Barclay of Proficient Tactical Security told the publication that the body was decapitated, had no hands and feet and “her insides were out”.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

