Mamelodi flood victims demand relocation of at least 1 000 residents

Mamelodi flood victims are demanding that 1 000 residents be moved to an alternative location instead of the 650 proposed by the City of Tshwane.

The residents believe the proposed number “will not be enough”. Mamelodi resident December Matlala said some residents were in afraid of being “left behind”.

“No wants to be left behind and wait for Tshwane to relocate another group next year,” said Matlala.

The metro’s officials held a meeting with most of the Mamelodi flood victims at the Nellmapius multipurpose centre last week Thursday.

Matlala said the meeting went well except for the fact they are moving a total of 650 residents of the flood victims living next to the flood line.

The residents said they had more than 1 000 residents living close to the flood line.

Matlala said the residents wanted the metro to include them in planning the relocation process.

“We are planning to approach the national Treasury and the special investigation units to find out how the budget set aside to relocate flood victims was used.”

Matlala said the metro’s human settlements department did not take them seriously.

“We want the metro to move everyone to a safer place as soon as possible and not to gamble with people’s lives,” he said.

Tshwane metro announced both the old and new informal settlements, particularly those in dangerous areas were to be prioritised, also those next to the flood line, under power lines, servitudes, road reserves and environmentally sensitive areas.

All the shacks would be marked, verified and registered to be relocated and allocated a stand, he said.

Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the matter was resolved at the meeting in Nellmapius.

“The community leaders identified five representatives from each informal settlement and provided email addresses of the two who will receive the draft presentation on the resettlement plan of the beneficiaries in region 5 and 6,” said Mashigo.

“The metro will send the draft resettlement plan immediately to all leaders for them to make inputs which should be provided to the metro within seven days,” he said.

The metro will convene a meeting, expected on 2 November 2020, with the identified leaders to finalise the plan.

This article first appeared on Rekord and was republished with permission.

