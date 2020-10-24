University of Limpopo student stabbed in fight between organisations

A student has been stabbed after fight broke out between two organisations at the University of Limpopo on Thursday.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, a 21-year-old student allegedly stabbed a 19-year-old student “with a sharp instrument” during the altercation.

“It is alleged that a conflict erupted between the two student organisations which ended up with physical fight… on Thursday 22 October,” Ngoepe said.

“The fight unfolded until the campus security intervened and arrested the suspect.” The victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, he said.

Both the victim and the suspect laid charges against each other and will soon face assault cases in the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court.

