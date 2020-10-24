Eastern Cape police appeal for children’s safety after increase in drownings

Police’s diving unit in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape issued a statement on Friday appealing to parents and guardians to look after their children’s safety when visiting beaches and dams.

This after two recent incidents, in which two children drowned.

“The festive season is synonymous with summer and its heat. During this time, there is a noticeable increase in the number of drownings,” said Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

On Thursday, the body of a 12-year-old boy who went missing while swimming in a dam in Motherwell was recovered. That same day, just three hours later, another body of a 16-year-old was retrieved. Both bodies were recovered by the SAPS diving unit and the PE K9 search and rescue team.

Inquest dockets for both drownings were opened.

“We urge parents to constantly talk to their children and make them aware of the possible dangers when in the water. Communication with your child is critical in the prevention of such incidents.”

Naidu emphasised that children who are not able to swim, or are not strong swimmers, should never be left unattended when near bodies of water.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

