Bodies of missing Khayelitsha kids found in dam

The lifeless bodies of two children who disappeared in the Khayelitsha area in the Western Cape a week ago have been recovered by police divers.

This is after Mfuleni police were alerted to items of clothing floating in the water on Thursday evening.

Visibility was too poor to search for the bodies then, so divers returned on Friday morning and retrieved the bodies of the two young boys.

They have since been identified by their families as Linathi Ntshonga and Miyolo Gwinta. The two seven-year-old boys were last seen on 15 October a few kilometres from the dam, which is located between Old Faure Road and the N2 highway in Mfuleni.

They reportedly attended the same school.

Trauma counselling will be arranged for the two families.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.