PICS: Fire burning ‘out of control’ at Gansbaai

There is currently a wildfire burning out of control on the mountain slopes above De Kelder in the town of Gansbaai in the Western Cape.

The blaze has been burning since Wednesday morning.

At present, no infrastructure is in danger, but active lines are slowly burning in the direction of Grootbos, the Overstrand Municipality confirmed in a statement on social media.

Landowners in the area have reportedly been warned.

The fire is currently burning in an area infested with alien plants. However, changing wind conditions have proved challenging for firefighters, who currently have little access to anchor the blaze.

Overstrand fire services are currently at the scene, and are using large machinery to create an access road.

Motorists are advised to take caution in the area, and to make way for emergency vehicles.

Firebreaks are in place to protect the town, as well as burnt areas as a result of last year’s Masakhane fire, which the municipality said would protect “a large part of the area above Franskraal.”

Wildlife season takes place during hot and dry summer months in the Western Cape, where fires are more difficult to control. Most wildfires are manmade.

Updates to follow as more information becomes available.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

