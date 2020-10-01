Lucky Free State winner of R121m PowerBall jackpot yet to come forward

Somewhere in the Free State, one lucky person has won more than R121 million – but he or she still needs to cash it in.

National Lottery operator Ithuba said the player scooped the third largest PowerBall jackpot for this year in Tuesday’s draw.

But the winner is yet to make contact with Ithuba.

The person bags a massive R121 730 295.90 – the third biggest jackpot for 2020, after two winners from KwaZulu-Natal earlier won R135 million and R153 million respectively, from playing on their banking apps.

The player used a ticket wager of R15 and opted for the Quick Pick selection method to choose the winning numbers of 07, 12, 16, 28, 38, and PowerBall number 13.

“We are excited that we have produced another big jackpot winner this year. We urge all players who bought their tickets in Bloemspruit, Bloemfontein to check their tickets”, said Busisiwe Msizi, head of corporate relations at Ithuba.

“We understand that the winner could be experiencing feelings of both excitement and anxiety at winning these large sums of money, but we want to assure them that we are prepared to assist them through a smooth claiming process. Once we have validated the winning ticket, our first step is to offer the winner trauma counselling.

“Becoming R121 million richer overnight can be overwhelming to anyone; we intend to assist the winner [to] digest the news and enjoy every step of this life-changing experience. Trauma counselling will be followed by extensive financial advice to assist the winner with their financial planning to make sure they become financially secure for generations to come,” Msizi added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.