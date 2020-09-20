Local News 20.9.2020 11:07 am

IN PICS: 100-year-old Potch train station destroyed in fire

Venessa van der Westhuizen
What remains of the old Potch train station. Photo: Supplied

A Transnet security guard told Potchefstroom Herald that around 11pm, he smelled smoke and went outside to see the roof of the station on fire. 

The historic Potchefstroom train station building, built in 1919, has been destroyed in a fire. 

Potchefstroom Herald reported on Saturday that the fire took place on Saturday evening.

Rubble after the fire. Photo: Supplied

Transnet security guard Lawrence Mtshali told Potchefstroom Herald that around 11pm, he saw the roof of the station on fire. 

“It’s terrible! I was in the office and first smelled the smoke. When I went outside the roof was on fire. I immediately told my colleague to call the fire brigade.” 

Photo: Supplied

The fire was brought under control just after midnight on Sunday. 

Photo: Supplied

The operational division officer for the local fire station said when firefighters arrived at the scene, the roof of the building had already collapsed. He said it was impossible to determine what the cause of the fire is, but that investigations will continue at the scene until Monday. 

Photo: Supplied

Potchefstroom’s first train station connecting the town to Krugersdorp was built in 1897, but was replaced in 1919 with the Cape-Dutch style station. 

Photo: Supplied

Potchefstroom Herald reports that this is the second building in the town to be destroyed by a fire. In July, officers’ living quarters in Witrand, which was party of a British military camp 107 years ago, was also destroyed. 

This article was translated from Afrikaans by Nica Richards. Read the original article here.

