Dehydrated teen airlifted from Drakensberg Mountain after hike

News24 Wire
ER24 paramedics attending to the dehydrated teen. Photo: Twitter/@ER24EMS

An 18-year-old was airlifted from the Dragon Peaks Resort in the Drakensberg on Saturday.

According to ER24, the teenager was hiking with friend, became dehydrated and experienced chest pains.

Westline Aviation and Mountain Rescue medics responded and airlifted him to their base at the foothill of the mountain, ER24 said.

Photo: Twitter/@ER24EMS

He was treated by ER24 paramedics and was found to be “severely dehydrated”, but stable.

The teenager was transported to a private hospital in Hilton for further care.

