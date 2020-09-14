KNP’s Berg en Dal rest camp restaurant on fire

A restaurant at the Kruger National Park’s Berg en Dal rest camp is currently on fire.

This according to SANParks, who confirmed the incident on Monday morning.

Rest camp staff and contractors are currently trying to extinguish the fire, which SANParks said was contained in a section of the facility.

No injuries have been reported, but the case of the fire is still unknown.

SANParks said the facility “has been extensively damaged”.

SANParks said a statement on the fire will be released as soon as the fire is extinguished.

Just four days ago, the Letaba Camp shop, also in the Kruger Park, burnt down in another incident where the cause of the blaze was unknown.

The Letaba Camp shop and TV room were razed to the ground.

Updates on the Berg en Dal fire to follow as more information is made available.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

