IN PICS: Letaba Camp shop destroyed in mystery blaze

Substantial damage has been done to the Letaba Camp in the Kruger National Park, after a fire broke out and consumed the TV room and shop at the camp.

No injuries were reported, but the cause of the fire remains unknown. Investigations have commenced, South African National Parks (SANParks) confirmed on Thursday.

News: This morning guests and staff are waking up to a horrible sight of the burned TV room and shop at #Letaba Rest Camp in the Kruger National Park. The fire was finally brought under control without any casualties. Investigations into the cause of the fire have commenced. pic.twitter.com/umrhGMZYqT — Southern Staying ???? Holiday Homes (@SouthernStaying) September 10, 2020

Firefighting teams from Olifants and Phalaborwa were dispatched to tend to the fire on Wednesday night, and worked to bring the blaze under control into the early hours of Thursday morning.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

