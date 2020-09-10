Local News 10.9.2020 02:00 pm

IN PICS: Letaba Camp shop destroyed in mystery blaze

Citizen reporter
IN PICS: Letaba Camp shop destroyed in mystery blaze

What is left of the shop at the Letaba Camp in the Kruger Park. Photo: Twitter/@SANParksKNP

Firefighting teams from Olifants and Phalaborwa were dispatched to tend to the fire on Wednesday night, and worked to bring the blaze under control into the early hours of Thursday morning. 

Substantial damage has been done to the Letaba Camp in the Kruger National Park, after a fire broke out and consumed the TV room and shop at the camp. 

The fire raging at Letaba Camp’s shop. Photo: Twitter/@SANParksKNP

No injuries were reported, but the cause of the fire remains unknown. Investigations have commenced, South African National Parks (SANParks) confirmed on Thursday. 

Photo: Twitter/@SANParksKNP

What remains of the shop in Letaba Camp. Photo: Twitter/@SANParksKNP

Firefighting teams from Olifants and Phalaborwa were dispatched to tend to the fire on Wednesday night, and worked to bring the blaze under control into the early hours of Thursday morning. 

Photo: Lowvelder

Firefighters battle the Letaba Camp shop blaze. Photo: Lowvelder

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance Which is the better option: Invest R500k or deposit it into your bond?

Load Shedding Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, SA mourns George Bizos, load shedding and Andile Lungisa loses SCA bid

Load Shedding Possibility of load shedding remains high on Thursday, warns Eskom

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: SA records 1,990 new cases and 82 deaths


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition