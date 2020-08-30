Local News 30.8.2020 10:19 am

Four die in early morning fires in Cape Town

News24 Wire 
Picture for illustration purposes. A woman carries a bucket of fresh water to an informal settlement in Khayelitsha, near Cape Town. South Africa has the widest wealth gap in the world. Photo by RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images

The fires broke out in Khayelitsha and Dunoon in the early hours of Sunday morning. The police are investigating the circumstances that led to the fires.

Four people have died in two separate fires in Cape Town.

The fires broke out in Khayelitsha and Dunoon in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Just after 04:30, the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service was informed that an informal structure was on fire in Qandu-qandu informal settlement, just off Japhta Masemola Drive, Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.

Three people died.

“The structure was completely destroyed and two men and one woman sustained fatal burn wounds,” Carelse added.

In Dunoon, one person died at around 04:45, after structures caught alight in Usasaza Street in Bhekela informal settlement.

“Firefighters came across a body that was burnt beyond recognition,” said Carelse.

The police are investigating the circumstances that led to the fires.

