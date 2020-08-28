Multiple burst pipes in Queensburgh left unrepaired for weeks

Burst water pipes in the Queensburgh area in KwaZulu-Natal have resulted in litres of water being wasted, according to Ward 65 councillor, Samantha Windvogel, who also highlighted the increase in damage caused to the road.

“Last week, a water meter, at the intersection of Woodlands Avenue and Sarnia Road, burst when someone drove into it. As a result of the damage, tons and tons of water was gushing out.

“The fault has been escalated and water tankers have been requested,” said Windvogel on Saturday, 22 August.

Prior to that incident, there were two other burst pipes, one on the corner of Sarnia and Leech Road, which left Hillary residents without water for almost a week, and another further up Sarnia Road closer to the Bellair SAPS.

This week, Windvogel said the city was facing a severe lack of capacity as there is a high demand of faults within the eThekwini Municipality.

“Because outsourced plumbers downed tools due to not being paid, this has caused a strain to insourced plumbers,” said Windvogel.

Another burst pipe, which caused much dismay among residents in Bellair, was reported at 337 Cliffview Road.

According to Windvogel, the pipe had been left unrepaired for 22 days.

“The water and sanitation department has to get their act together. This complaint was reported on 31 July,” she said.

In a post on Facebook on 22 August, Windvogel wrote: “After 22 and a half days of reporting and escalations, plumbers are finally on site.”

These type of problems are not only taking place in Hillary.

Escombe residents in Eldridge Road have seen clear water running down their road into the stormwater system since before lockdown started in March.

The eThekwini Municipality was not reachable for comment on the pipe bursts.

This article first appeared on Highway Mail and was republished with permission.

