Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

On behalf of the family, Mzoli Ntshanga expressed gratitude for the work done by SAPS and the different stakeholders, in ensuring the warmth and comfort of their home. Photo: Twitter/@SAPoliceService

The officers took the initiative after on-duty members from Ezibeleni SAPS identified a disadvantaged family at Bhekela Village, Komani.

Ezibeleni police officers in the Chris Hani district generously helped to renovate a disadvantaged family’s home, which had been in a dilapidated state for quite some time.

“The members then decided to make a change in the Ntshanga family’s situation. Ezibeleni SAPS called upon different stakeholders to ensure the success of the initiative,” police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said.

The house being handed back to the family. Photo: Twitter/@SAPoliceService

Mdleleni said the renovated house was handed back to its owners, the Ntshanga family, on Thursday.

The house has been renovated, after police identified the disadvantaged family. Photo: Twitter/@SAPoliceService

Speaking at the handing over of the house, the mayor of Enoch Mgijima local municipality, Luleka Gubula, commended the efforts of all those involved.

A representative from the Chris Hani municipality, councillor Mthethunzima Jack, praised SAPS for the impressive work done in a short space of time.

The Chris Hani district commissioner, Major-General Funeka Siganga, was appreciative of the support provided by local government in ensuring the safety and welfare in different communities.

Photo: Twitter/@SAPoliceService

Mdleleni said the commissioner made use of the platform to condemn gender-based violence in society. “Gender-based violence and femicide undermine human rights,” said Siganga.

On behalf of the family, Mzoli Ntshanga expressed gratitude for the work done by SAPS and the different stakeholders, in ensuring the warmth and comfort of their home.

