DA airs Sedibeng Municipal manager’s ‘dirty laundry’

Calls for the immediate removal of the Sedibeng Municipal Manager Stanley Khanyile have been intensified by the DA, who raised concerns at the mounting allegations faced by the manager, which include money laundering worth more than R29 million.

The party’s Solly Msimanga labelled the matter “the recycling of crooks” and seconded the party’s call for Khanyile to step aside as he faces allegations of fraud, theft and money laundering.

The party claims Khanyile allegedly moved between different municipalities and provinces governed by the ANC despite the mounting allegations against him.

It calls for Khanyile’s suspension pending the outcome of his court case after he was arrested for the allegations committed in the Eastern Cape where he was head of the Eastern Cape social development department.

“Khanyile and his accomplices appeared at King William Town’s Magistrate Court last week Friday. He has been charged with two counts of contravening the Public Finance Management Act and two counts of fraud. Khanyile was released on R50,000 bail and the case was postponed to 16 October,” the party said in a statement.

The calls for Khanyile’s suspension come as the DA accuses the Sedibeng Municipality of hiring him well aware that there were investigations launched against him by his previous employers.

“According to the former Gauteng MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Uhuru Moiloa, the Sedibeng District Municipality was aware of the following investigations against Khanyile:

An investigation against Khanyile in 2002 when he was employed at the City of Ekurhuleni

Allegations of sexual harassment against Khanyile when he was employed in the Eastern Cape department of social development and cooperative governance and traditional affairs.

Moiloa responding to the party’s written questions tabled in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature in 2018 told the party that the Sedibeng Municipality was however not aware of the investigations of fraud and corruption by the Hawks against Khanyile.

“This clearly indicates that the municipality did not do a background check before appointing Khanyile or they were aware of these investigations and decided to shield their comrade.”

Khanyile cannot continue as normal facing all these charges, and must immediately step aside until the charges against him are cleared, the party demands, urging Gauteng MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs to intervene.

Maile responded by roping in advocate William Mokhari to probe the allegations of corruption faced by Khanyile.

Mokhari is required to investigate the allegations of corruption, levelled against Khanyile and the municipality and issue his findings to Maile within 21 days from the date of his appointment.

