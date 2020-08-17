Local News 17.8.2020 05:10 pm

Joburg metro clamps down on land grabs

Gopolang Moloko
Joburg metro clamps down on land grabs

City of Johannesburg in Lenasia to roll-out their plan to fight the scourge of land grabs during pandemic.

The plan is to deploy over 1,500 patrollers who would assist in policing and discouraging land invasions.

Gauteng’s Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile has vowed that the Johannesburg metro will clamp down on illegal land occupation.

Speaking during the city’s anti-land invasion campaign in Lenasia today, Maile outlined the plan which aims to fight the mushrooming of informal settlements and invasions across the city.

The plan was to deploy over 1,500 patrollers who would assist in policing and discouraging land invasions after the city had noted a scourge of invasions amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Gauteng Province developed the campaign as a strategy to prevent land grabs imploding in the city. The metro will be intensifying the rollout of the Rapid Land Response Programme, where residents will be given serviced land to build their homes on.

“We need to discourage the illegal occupation of land. We will be integrating the communities in the fight against land invasions, says Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
ANC Integrity Committee to announce decision on Makhubo, Letsie and Maneli 9.8.2020
Joburg mayor appoints councillor to temporarily replace Loyiso Masuku 4.8.2020
Ramaphosa, others pay tribute to ‘fearless political activist’ Zindzi Mandela 13.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WATCH LIVE: NCCC to brief SA on Level 2 regulations

General Daily news update: Load shedding looms, Covid-19 stats, Marikana massacre remembered and ANC backs Ramaphosa

Covid-19 It’s no time to relax despite easing of restrictions – experts warn

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 3,692 new cases confirmed as recoveries edge closer to 500,000

Covid-19 Don’t be confused, Level 2 officially starts on Tuesday morning


today in print

Read Today's edition