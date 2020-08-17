Local News 17.8.2020 01:22 pm

NSFAS cuts funding to 5,000 students

Gopolang Moloko
On entering its second month, the NSFAS applications cycle has officially opened for Grade 9 to 12 learners and out of school youth who wish to further their studies at any TVET college in South Africa during the 2020 academic year. Image: iStock

The financial aid scheme says funding to certain students had been cut as a result of recent information from Sars.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has announced that funding to 5,000 students has been cut.

This was as a result of recent financial information provided by the South African Revenue Service that the students had declared their total household family income to be above the R350,000 threshold.

NSFAS administrator Randall Carolissen confirms that the students who were funded for the 2020 academic year had been recently unfunded, as a result, with provision for review.

Communication to all affected students has been sent to notify them of their funding status, with a process that they should follow, NSFAS said in a statement.

“The affected students will have 14 days from the date of issue to petition this decision by submitting proof of family income or change of income to NSFAS for review.

“The documents need to be submitted to incomereview@nsfas.org.za. Nsfas reserves the right to make the correct funding decisions based on its financial eligibility verification process.”

