Local News 14.8.2020 08:38 am

Cow escapes slaughter, kills elderly woman

Mbekezeli Mbuli
File image for illustration: iStock

The cow was tied up and ready to be slaughtered when it broke free, injured a man, and ‘attacked’ an elderly woman, who later succumbed to her injuries.

In a bizarre twist of fate, a cow escaped being slaughtered and killed an elderly woman while she was fetching water last Wednesday afternoon in Pienaar, Mpumalanga.

Police spokesperson Jabu Ndubane confirmed the incident to Lowvelder.

“Information at our disposal suggests that the cow was bought from a certain family in the area and it was to be slaughtered. It was tied up with a rope, ready for slaughtering, but somehow managed to free itself from the rope and flee,” explained Ndubane.

She said family members chased after it.

“On the way, the wandering cow attacked and injured a man who was treated for minor wounds.

“It kept on running until it came across the old granny and attacked her. She was rushed to the nearby clinic where she succumbed due to loss of blood,” said Ndubane.

She pleaded with the community to be on the alert.

“We are pleading with parents to ensure that their children are not wandering in the streets, but rather play inside their yards and be safe, because we don’t know what the cow will do next or where it will end up,” she advised.

