VIDEO: Nancefield families get their homes, after four years of waiting

New house unit in Nancefield

After previous inhabitants destroyed the Dube hostel, the family units were rebuilt in four years.

A total of ten families were beneficiaries of the newly built units in Nancefield, Soweto. This was done to improve the standard of living for these beneficiaries after previous dwellers demolished the Dube hostel.

MMC for housing in the City of Joburg, Mlungisi Mabaso together with Johannesburg Social Housing Company (Joshco) handed over the housing units on Tuesday afternoon to the beneficiaries.

Mabaso explained the development was in light of the urgent need to provide the families with dignified shelter because they were living in dire conditions which were a concern, especially during the pandemic.

He said he was pleased with the work done by the contractor who rebuilt the demolished units within four years.

ALSO READ: Johannesburg City denies responsibility for vandalised Dube Hostel

“The four-roomed rental stock consists of two bedrooms, a lounge, and an open-plan kitchen. The units have ablution, running water and pre-paid electricity.

“It’s time that hostels and what they stood for are done away with once and for all and their residents are integrated into broader society to advance social cohesion and nation-building for the good of our City and indeed of our count,” Mabaso said.

Mzimushe Ndlovu, who received one of the units, explained he was excited about his new home because he preferred paying what he did at the squatter camp, to the government instead, who built these homes.

“I am very happy about receiving a new home; I have been staying in an informal settlement for a long time.

“The R500 which I will be paying will go to the government instead of paying for the squatter camp.

“R500 is a lot of money which could contribute to building houses for others who are in need, instead of wasting that money on a bad living condition,” Ndlovu said.

