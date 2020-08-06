Family baffled by woman’s road-side death in Pretoria

The family of Dumisile Nxumalo, a hairstylist, has been left shattered by her death after her body was found on the side of the road in Pretoria.

The family is also compounded by a possible six-month wait for post-mortem results.

Dumisile’s body was found along Cussonia Avenue near Botanical Gardens in Pretoria east, two weeks ago, on a Thursday night.

The police reported they were investigating an alleged hit-and-run, while the family believes an accident was the “furthest thing” from the truth behind her murder.

Dumisile’s sister Bonnie Nxumalo recounted to Rekord the moment the family was informed of the tragedy.

“We do not believe it was a hit-and-run, it does not make sense. My sister was found on the opposite side from where she had earlier phoned waiting for taxi, indicating she was on her way home. Minutes later, we received a call saying she was dead.

“At around 7.47pm, Dumi sent me a WhatsApp voicenote telling me she has finished doing a client’s hair and that she was at the Engen garage in Silverton waiting to catch a taxi home. We always communicated to keep tabs on each other for safety reasons,” said Bonnie.

“At about 8pm, I received a call from a person saying that he had found my sister’s lifeless body on the side of the road in Cussonia Avenue. For me, that was just unreal and it still is.

“The fact she was found on the opposite side of where she was in just a few minutes, has forced the family not to believe that she was a victim of a hit-and-run. We suspect she was murdered and her body was dumped there,” said Bonnie.

“The other thing that makes us not believe it was a hit-and-run is that where she was found there were no car marks, no broken glass or anything to suggest she had been hit by a car. Secondly, the route she was found on, does not lead to Sunnyside.

“How she got there in just a few minutes (after the WhatsApp communication) does not make sense for it to be a hit-and-run.”

Bonnie said nothing was taken from her sister.

“Her money and phone were still on her. So it was not a robbery.

“The police have also indicated to the family that they were pursuing a case of murder but that the results of the post mortem on the cause of death could take up to six months.”

Dumisile was described as a “light, bubbly, forgiving and down to earth person”.

“She was such a nice humble, respectful person and that’s why I just do not know why a person would do something like that to her,” said Bonnie, describing her sister as a pillar of the family.

“She was the firstborn of eight and my mother has been left trying to put together the pieces after her sudden passing. I really did not expect her to pass on like that.

“We are hoping we could know how she got killed and why, but most importantly, to get justice. She was an amazing person, I truly cannot imagine why anyone would kill her.”

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said investigations were underway into the case, including a post mortem to establish the exact cause of death.

She said “new information” had emerged during the preliminary investigations.

“The investigators will liaise with the next-of-kin on the progress and outcome of the investigation.”

Peters urged people with information on the case to contact Silverton SAPS or their nearest police station.

Information may also be given anonymously by calling the Crime Stop number 08600-10111 or via the MySAPS app that can be downloaded onto any smartphone.

