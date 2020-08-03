WATCH: Steadville residents angered as sewage floods streets for more than four months

The residents of Steadville, KwaZulu-Natal, are outraged over the constant stench from the sewage that flows freely down their street and near their houses.

The sewage is flooding the streets at the John Gumede Drive, which is in the Rooi area of Steadville.

The residents complain that they have been living in these terrible conditions for more than four months.

They said what made them angrier was that they had informed uThukela District Municipality about their situation, but nothing has been done about it.

Residents of this area told a Ladysmith Gazette reporter that they do not feel safe from the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, as they are living with a health hazard.

“The sewage stinks to high heaven! We are unable to take a walk in our own street because there is sewer water all over the road.

“We have very young children in this area who play in the street and now we fear that they might get sick,” said resident Akhosi Jopseh Mokoena.

Meanwhile, the residents of Peaceheaven in Vereeniging, Gauteng also raised their concerns about the raw sewage leaks spilling into streets and homes.

According to the residents, the raw sewage flows directly into the Klip River, which links up with the Vaal River.

Save the Vaal Environment (Save) vice-chairperson Maureen Stewart said part of the reason Peacehaven was drowning in sewage was due to a temporary pipe laid during a Gauteng housing development in October 2019.

Stewart explained that Rand Water was the implementing agent to create the infrastructure to provide sanitation services to the development, and laid a temporary pipe to divert sewage flow into the Vaal River.

The pipe remained in place when work was stopped, and the project is only likely to be completed in December.

This article first appeared on Ladysmith Gazette and was republished with permission. Additional reporting Nica Richards.

