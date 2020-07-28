Chatsworth residents warned as dog theft increases

Numerous reports of dog theft, whereby small dogs and puppies are sold for a quick buck or stolen for inhumane reasons, has led to Paw Arusa, a welfare organisation dealing with animals, to create awareness on the increase in theft of dogs and cats in Chatsworth and surrounding areas in KwaZulu-Natal.

Organisation director, Zoey Arran, explained that the latest incident occurred last Friday. During this incident, a man was seen selling a pup for R100 at a shopping complex in Montford.

“The pup was taken away from him and upon investigation, it was found that he is always selling dogs in this area. This means that these dogs are not his and he is getting them from the area.

“The pup is currently at a safe place and we shared a photograph in the hope of finding the owners,” she said.

Arran is advising pet owners to be vigilant of their surroundings as pets, that are stolen, are usually under surveillance for days before this.

“Power-breed theft is of high concern as these dogs can be stolen for dog fight breeding. Another concerning factor is that ‘bait’ dogs and cats, usually smaller breeds or pups and kitties, are being stolen mainly for the purpose of human benefit.

“We also received calls where a group of boys go around homes requesting assistance with food items and donations.

‘Thereafter, they steal pets from the homes and later sell the pets at robots and shopping complexes at prices ranging from R25 to R100,” she added.

According to the organisation, residents should contact a welfare organisation if they want to give away pups or kittens for free as the organisation will do the correct home-checks.

“Pet-owners are encouraged to microchip their fur babies. It is also important for your pet to use a name tag. Try keeping your dogs inside instead of outside,” she suggested.

According to Arran, residents often assume a dog is better left outside as a guard to their property, which is not the case, as a dog kept inside your house is more beneficial than outside.

“Your dog that sleeps outside can be poisoned or killed and you and your family can still be harmed, however, a pet inside your home will warn you of what is happening outside your house, giving you ample time to get help,” she further stated.

She said it was the responsibility of the owner to ensure that their pets are safe at all times.

“A pet should never go on a walk on his or her own, under the assumption they will return as they usually do. Pet-owners should also secure their yard with fencing so there is no trouble of pet theft,” she concluded.

This article first appeared on Chatsworth Rising Sun and was republished with permission.

