Construction worker falls from roof, lands head-first on concrete floor

A construction worker was seriously injured when he fell from a roof near Roodeplaat dam, Pretoria North on Thursday afternoon.

This happened at a newly-built residential area around 12.28pm said Netcare 911 emergency service spokesperson Shawn Herbst.

“Reports from the scene indicate that an adult male construction worker had fallen approximately three meters, landing head-first onto a concrete floor,” said Herbst.

He said that the man was in serious condition.

“The patient was treated on the scene and later flown to hospital,” Herbst said.

In a separate incident, a man was seriously injured after he was an attack in Valhalla in Thursday.

“The man sustained serious injuries after being assaulted with a hockey stick during a domestic dispute,” said Community Emergency Response Team (Cert) SA spokesperson Ruan Heyns.

The man, in his 40s, was said to have been admitted to either high care or the ICU following him being “badly beaten”.

“He was stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital in a stable condition,” he said.

Heyns extended gratitude to Fidelity ADT, Monitor Net, the police, Netcare 911, Gauteng emergency medical services and Aequitas Security Solutions for their assistance at the scene.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson Captain Agnes Huma said she could not elaborate further as no docket was opened for investigation.

This article first appeared on Rekord North and was republished with permission

