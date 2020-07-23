Electrocuted man found hanging from 8.5m high structure

City of Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency management services (DEMS) rescue teams from Boksburg, Edenvale and Bedfordview fire stations were dispatched to Elandsfontein Train Station after a high voltage electrocution case was reported on Wednesday afternoon.

“A man was found hanging from the power switch structure.

“The team, working together with Prasa and police officials, cordoned off the scene and power supply was switched off before rescue technicians started the process of retrieving the body from the 8.5m high switch structure above the rail-lines,” said DEMS spokesperson William Ntladi.

The man had sustained intense electrical burns on both his hands that penetrated through the body and lower extremities.

“Attempts were made to lower the charred body from the height down to the ground level. Two of the high angle rescuers, in safety gear, mounted up the ladder. Through difficulties, the two rescuers managed to lower the body.”

“It is alleged that the man was tampering with the power lines that are charged at 3,000 volts (3 Kv).

“When scanning through the power lines across all the railway lines, one could identify that none of the five railway lines’ power supply was intact.

“Loose snapped power lines could be seen hanging from switch structures. No electrically powered locomotives could operate through the station that links Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg with Isando Industries, OR Tambo Airport and Pretoria.”

