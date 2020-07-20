Local News 20.7.2020 02:24 pm

KZN fisherman’s body retrieved from lake after boat overturns

Muzi Zincume
The deceased’s clothing and cellphone were found at the spot where he entered the lake.

The body of a fisherman was retrieved from Lake Sibaya in St. Lucia, KwaZulu-Natal by the Empangeni Search and Rescue unit on Friday.

Mzwakhe Zikhali, 42, who is from eZinqeni, drowned last Sunday when his boat capsized while he was fishing with a gill net in the crocodile and hippo infested lake.

His boat was found floating upside down near the river bank with the fishing net still attached to it.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, said the deceased’s clothing and cellphone were found at the spot where he entered the lake.

A case of drowning was registered at the Mbazwana police station for further investigation,’ she said.

This article first appeared on Zululand Observer and was republished with permission.

