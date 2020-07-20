Local News 20.7.2020 01:27 pm

Newborn baby taken to hospital after being dumped in Lakeside

Moleboheng Chaha
Newborn baby taken to hospital after being dumped in Lakeside

Image: Supplied.

The baby was found by nyaope boys in the veld and immediately reported the matter to staff working at a nearby petrol station.

A newborn baby who was found dumped at an open veld in Lakeside, Johannesburg is doing well at Sebokeng Hospital’s pediatric ward, according to the hospital’s spokesperson, Lerato Sedulawesi.

The baby was found by nyaope boys in the veld and immediately reported the matter to staff working at a nearby petrol station.

A baby bag was also found on the scene covered with ice.

The staff managed to call ward 2 community leader Zethu Sithole who together with other members of the community rushed the baby to Levai Mbatha Clinic in Evaton.

The baby was then taken to Sebokeng Hospital for further medical treatment.

Sithole thanked everyone for the important role they played in ensuring that the baby was quickly taken to a place of safety.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Vaal family left questioning 11-year-old’s real cause of death 28.1.2019
UPDATE: House guests may be behind Lakeside murder 19.11.2018
More arrested at Palm Springs mall shooting 19.8.2014


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government ‘Young people need to take a leap of faith into self-employment,’ says Ramaphosa

Business News SAA bailout doesn’t exist, DA must provide ‘evidence’ for allegations – Mboweni

Government Liquor traders call on government to pay back licence fees

Health Woman’s body in mortuary for a month, while family thinks she’s in hospital

Eish! R20 000 if you can find a lost puppy!


today in print

Read Today's edition