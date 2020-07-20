Newborn baby taken to hospital after being dumped in Lakeside

A newborn baby who was found dumped at an open veld in Lakeside, Johannesburg is doing well at Sebokeng Hospital’s pediatric ward, according to the hospital’s spokesperson, Lerato Sedulawesi.

The baby was found by nyaope boys in the veld and immediately reported the matter to staff working at a nearby petrol station.

A baby bag was also found on the scene covered with ice.

The staff managed to call ward 2 community leader Zethu Sithole who together with other members of the community rushed the baby to Levai Mbatha Clinic in Evaton.

The baby was then taken to Sebokeng Hospital for further medical treatment.

Sithole thanked everyone for the important role they played in ensuring that the baby was quickly taken to a place of safety.

This article first appeared on Sedibeng Ster and was republished with permission.

