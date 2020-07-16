WATCH: Neighbours help family remove furniture as Peacevale home catches fire

No injuries or deaths were reported after a family house in Peacevale, KwaZulu-Natal, caught fire.

Their neighbours rushed to assist the family by removing furniture while they battled the blaze in their home on Heron Street.

The homeowner, a teacher, was already at school by the time the fire broke out. Her children were at home and had escaped unharmed after firefighters arrived on the scene.

However, the firefighters efforts seemed to be hampered by a lack of water and low pressure.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Meanwhile, most parts in the Richards Bay area were left without electricity after a fire broke out at the Hercules Substation around 6am on Thursday.

Areas including Arboretum, Wildenweide, Veldenvlei and Birdswood, Alton, Mandlazini, as well as Richards Bay’s central business district (CBD) will be affected for some time as electrical technicians restore normal service.

Richards Bay’s fire rescue team is still putting out the fires according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this stage.

This article first appeared on Northern Natal Courier and was republished with permission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.