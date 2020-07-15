IN PICS: Durban North road collapses for the fourth time in 18 months

Several sections of a road in Effingham, Durban North collapsed on Monday morning allegedly due to a water leak.

Sections of the road surface on Heather Grove were compromised and in some places the pavement also collapsed.

According to eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality ward councillor Bobby Maharajh, this was the fourth time the road had experienced a collapse in the last 18 months.

On Monday, a Durban Solid Waste (DSW) vehicle collecting refuse on the road was trapped when the road underneath its back tyres collapsed.

“I had received several calls from residents saying their water pressure was low and it was then that residents of Heather Grove told me that a constant water leak had caused several sections of road and pavement to collapse.

“The damage started just metres away from the intersection of Effingham Road. When I arrived on scene, I couldn’t believe my eyes because it looked like something from a natural disaster movie.

1/4 A burst pipe led to a water leak and is allegedly the reason behind the road collapsing in sections. Image: Bobby Maharajh 2/4 A burst pipe led to a water leak and is allegedly the reason behind the road collapsing in sections. Image: Bobby Maharajh 3/4 A burst pipe led to a water leak and is allegedly the reason behind the road collapsing in sections. Image: Bobby Maharajh 4/4 A burst pipe led to a water leak and is allegedly the reason behind the road collapsing in sections. Image: Bobby Maharajh

“What I find is unacceptable is that this has happened so often on this road. Due to the collapse, residents were unable to access their homes or leave them because the road was cordoned off due to the collapse.

“The water and sanitation department had managed to fix the leak on Monday evening and I’m now coordinating with the roads and stormwater department about reinstating the road,” Maharajh said.

He added patches of the road would need to be resurfaced and compacted entirely.

“I’m thankful there were no schoolchildren, pedestrians or motorists on the road when the collapses occurred. The DSW crew weren’t injured so they were very lucky. This could’ve ended badly.

“I will be consulting with municipal officials about the way forward and ensuring the road is repaired safely,” he said.

This article first appeared on Northglen News and was republished with permission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.