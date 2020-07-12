Pretoria man falls 5 floors to his death while trying to escape fire

A man has died after falling from a building in Pretoria, Gauteng, reportedly in an attempt to escape a fire.
Paramedics responded to the scene in Maltzan Street on Friday morning, said Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, where a man had fallen from the fifth floor.
“Reports from the scene allege that an adult male had fallen from the fifth floor of a block of flats while trying to escape a building fire,” said Herbst.
Gauteng: 1 person has died trying to avoid building fire, Pretoria. @News24 @FatalMoves @pretorianews @JacaNews @RekordNewspaper @Radio702 @IOL @ewnupdates @maroelamedia @eNCA @TimesLIVE @TheStar_news @City_Press @TheCitizen_News @SowetanLIVE @SABCNews @Beeld_Nuus @Netwerk24 pic.twitter.com/Ij81fEpKsT
— Netcare 911 (@Netcare911_sa) July 11, 2020
Medics arrived to find the man on the ground and in a critical condition. Despite attempts to resuscitate the man, he died at the scene.
“The patient was resuscitated on the scene by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner. However, his condition rapidly deteriorated and he was sadly declared deceased on the scene,” says Herbst.
– News24 Wire
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.