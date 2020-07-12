Local News 12.7.2020 08:00 am

Pretoria man falls 5 floors to his death while trying to escape fire

News24 Wire
Pretoria man falls 5 floors to his death while trying to escape fire

A man has died after falling from a building in Pretoria, Gauteng, reportedly in an attempt to escape a fire. Picture: Netcare 911

Medics arrived to find the man on the ground and in a critical condition. Despite attempts to resuscitate the man, he died at the scene.

A man has died after falling from a building in Pretoria, Gauteng, reportedly in an attempt to escape a fire.

Paramedics responded to the scene in Maltzan Street on Friday morning, said Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, where a man had fallen from the fifth floor.

“Reports from the scene allege that an adult male had fallen from the fifth floor of a block of flats while trying to escape a building fire,” said Herbst.

Medics arrived to find the man on the ground and in a critical condition. Despite attempts to resuscitate the man, he died at the scene.

“The patient was resuscitated on the scene by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner. However, his condition rapidly deteriorated and he was sadly declared deceased on the scene,” says Herbst.

– News24 Wire

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Covid-19 deaths force eThekwini to secure burial land 3.7.2020
Two confirmed dead as massive explosion tears Cape Town refinery apart 2.7.2020
Police probe after 12-year-old stabbed to death in George 27.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Struggle stalwart Tom Manthata succumbs to Covid-19

Motoring News AA launches petition to #ExtendtheLicence

Crime Zuma seemed unhappy with Gupta investigation, former DG tells Zondo commission

Motoring News How fast? Faulty speed camera clocks Ford Focus at 703 km/h

Government DPE shoots down pilots’ proposal to retain more staff at SAA


today in print

Read Today's edition