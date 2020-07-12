Pretoria man falls 5 floors to his death while trying to escape fire

A man has died after falling from a building in Pretoria, Gauteng, reportedly in an attempt to escape a fire.

Paramedics responded to the scene in Maltzan Street on Friday morning, said Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, where a man had fallen from the fifth floor.

“Reports from the scene allege that an adult male had fallen from the fifth floor of a block of flats while trying to escape a building fire,” said Herbst.

Medics arrived to find the man on the ground and in a critical condition. Despite attempts to resuscitate the man, he died at the scene.

“The patient was resuscitated on the scene by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner. However, his condition rapidly deteriorated and he was sadly declared deceased on the scene,” says Herbst.

– News24 Wire

