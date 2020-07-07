Search for runner missing on Table Mountain continues

A search is currently under way for 36-year-old Ken Stephen, a runner who went missing on Table Mountain on Monday.

According to Johan Marais, from Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR), Stephen’s friends alerted their team to a runner who may be on Table Mountain.

“Members of WSAR got together and they, in conjunction with the overdue person’s friends, decided to do a search of the contour path and the path down to the blockhouse,” Marais said, adding that weather conditions were bad.

Police said he was last seen wearing pink shorts, a dark jacket and black running shoes.

Marais said Stephen’s cellphone had been found, but continued searching yielded no result.

“Shortly after midnight, the teams reported that the missing person’s cellphone appeared to be on the Clifton side of Lion’s Head.

“Further searchers moved up from a temporary base at Nettleton Road. The search on that side had no result.”

The search was called off at 04.00am on Tuesday and resumed later with 16 teams and AMS helicopters from the department of health.

“We now have 16 teams deployed all over Table Mountain participating in the search. Skymed, the helicopter contracted to the Department of Health of the Western Cape, had to return to base. It is not certain whether the helicopter will join in the search again,” Marais said.

Currently, Marais said they were waiting for search teams to return and debrief.

A call for volunteers was also posted on social media, asking interested people to meet at the lower cable car on Wednesday at 08.30am.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the search for Stephen was also ongoing.

“At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing pink shorts, dark jacket and black running shoes.

“Anyone with information about his whereabouts is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Williams, on 072 560 2624 or Pink Ladies Org. on 072 214 7439/08 378 4882; alternatively Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” Van Wyk said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.