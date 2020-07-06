200 people left homeless after fire breaks out in Hout Bay’s Mandela Park

Approximately 200 people were left homeless and 50 homes were burnt down after a fire broke out in Mandela Park, Hout Bay on Sunday morning.

According to City’s Fire and Rescue Services, they received the fire alert around 01.40am.

“Crews from Constantia, Wynberg, Ottery, Sea Point, Roeland Street, Lakeside and Mitchells Plain fire stations were dispatched and fought the blaze until it was finally extinguished at 06:18,” said City Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said that 50 dwellings burnt down and 200 people were displaced due to the fire.

No fatalities or injuries were reported.

“No criminal case was opened, the cause of the fire is yet to be determined,” said Van Wyk.

