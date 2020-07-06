Local News 6.7.2020 04:03 pm

Woman collapses, dies in Tshwane customer care centre queue

News24 Wire
Woman collapses, dies in Tshwane customer care centre queue

File picture: SAPS Twitter

The customer care walk-in centre in Block F Soshanguve would be closed for a day following the incident.

A customer care centre in Soshanguve, Tshwane has been closed after a customer collapsed and died while standing in a queue on Monday morning.

According to a statement by the City of Tshwane, the customer care walk-in centre in Block F Soshanguve would be closed for a day following the incident.

“Customers are urged to visit other nearest centres for services and we apologise for the inconvenience caused,” spokesperson Selby Bokaba said.

Bokaba added that counselling would be arranged for the centre’s personnel who were “traumatised” by witnessing the incident.

“The matter is now in the hands of the South African Police Service.”

The cause of death of the customer is currently unknown.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Over 15 City of Tshwane buildings temporarily closed due to Covid-19 25.6.2020
Maepa highlights alleged DA ploy to hijack Tshwane offices 12.6.2020
Tshwane: Provincial government vs DA fight spills over into the judiciary 10.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Lifestyle At R8.5m, this handbag is considered by some to be a better investment than gold

Covid-19 When coronavirus robs you of your sense of smell

Covid-19 SA Covid-19 deaths increase by 173, 71 of those were in Gauteng

General Complaint lodged with the JSC after Mogoeng’s Israel comments

Education 1,718 schools vandalised during lockdown – Motshekga


today in print

Read Today's edition