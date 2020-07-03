CoJ investigating after tree crashes onto house while being cut

Tragedy struck for Meredale resident Tessa Jordaan when a giant Eucalyptus tree crashed onto her house on 26 June.

The tree was being cut by an independent contractor for the City of Johannesburg (CoJ), reportedly responding to residents’ concerns over the dangers a clump of tall trees posed to surrounding homes.

According to Tessa, the tree fell on her home around 10.45am. In her discussions with the authorities following the tree falling, she understood that the tree should have first been cut at the tip to reduce the mass of the tree rather than just cutting it from the bottom.

The damage caused by this tree falling on her home is incalculable for Tessa, who has lived there for the past 19 years.

“This was my safe haven for 19 years. There is nothing left inside,” said Tessa.

The tragedy is worsened by her recently losing her mother.

“I don’t know if I should be laughing, screaming or crying,” said Tessa.

Tessa feels that the correct procedures were not followed and that that led to the damage of her house.

“They now need to take responsibility and pay for the damages,” said Tessa.

This article first appeared on Alberton Record and has been republished with permission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.