Pensioner R120k out of pocket after ‘friendly chatter’ scam

The one minute Mariksa Grobler was doing her shopping and the next she was being asked her expert advice on washing powder.

Little did the Middelburg pensioner know that this chance encounter would cost her in excess of R120 000, the Middelburg Observer reports.

She explains that the woman asked her if she knew a “Sandile” while they were chatting. She does indeed and thought that this might be a mutual friend.

The woman went on to tell Grobler that she actually worked in the store and that she could organise a discount on her shopping. All that she needed was for Grobler to apply for a pensioners’ card.

Grobler says she decided to apply for the card and was lead outside the store where they waited for the card to be delivered.

While waiting the woman warned Grobler about thieves and advised her to put her jewellery and cellphone in her handbag, which she did.

Before she knew it, the bag was gone, along with jewellery to the value of R90 000, her cellphone, wallet, cash and cards.

Before she could cancel the cards, R3 200 and R4 000 were withdrawn from her business and personal accounts.

The total value of the theft stands at around R120 000.

“I am usually aware of what is happening around me but my husband was in hospital recently and my attention was probably somewhere else,” Grobler said, adding that her handbag was gone before she even knew it.

The Middelburg Mall said that it could not comment on the matter as it had not been reported to them. Mike Tammadge, the mall manager, said that patrons should reports incidents of theft and be wary of strangers.

A case has been opened with local police and photos of the suspects have been secured using the mall’s camera systems.

– This article first appeared in the Middelburg Observer and has been published with permission. The article has been translated from Afrikaans.

