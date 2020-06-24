Watch: Hippo says no to lockdown rules, takes a dip in the sea

Beaches may still be closed to bathers until government lifts the lockdown restriction, but Richards Bay’s resident hippo chose to blatantly ignore the ban.

On Tuesday morning, the hippo was filmed taking a dip before sunbathing on Alkantstrand, the Zululand Observer reports.

A spectacle not witnessed very often, hippos have occasionally been caught frolicking in the waves.

Zululand Observer Editor-in-Chief Dave Savides witnessed this morning’s surf frolics from the dolphin platform which he visited for research purposes.

– This article first appeared in the Zululand Observer and has been republished with permission.

