24.6.2020

Watch: Hippo says no to lockdown rules, takes a dip in the sea

Tamlyn Jolly
A hippo takes a dip before sunbathing on Alkantstrand in Richards Bay. Picture: Dave Savides

Daring to go where human bathers are prohibited, the hippo was filmed taking a dip before sunbathing on Alkantstrand, Richards Bay.

Beaches may still be closed to bathers until government lifts the lockdown restriction, but Richards Bay’s resident hippo chose to blatantly ignore the ban.

On Tuesday morning, the hippo was filmed taking a dip before sunbathing on Alkantstrand, the Zululand Observer reports.

A spectacle not witnessed very often, hippos have occasionally been caught frolicking in the waves.

Zululand Observer Editor-in-Chief Dave Savides witnessed this morning’s surf frolics from the dolphin platform which he visited for research purposes.

– This article first appeared in the Zululand Observer and has been republished with permission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

