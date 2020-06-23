Newborn baby found dumped in a ditch

The body of a newborn baby was found dumped in a ditch in an open veld on Commissioner Street across from the tennis courts on Friday at around 11am.

Capt Jethro Mtshali, spokesperson for Kempton Park SAPS, confirmed to the Kempton Express that the detective unit was investigating a case of concealment of birth.

“A member of the community discovered a suspicious plastic bag with blood and upon investigation, he found the body and called the police. On arrival, the police called the paramedics who certified the baby dead.”

On the scene, Express witnessed the body covered with a space blanket next to human faeces and rubbish.

Mtshali said the body was taken to a government mortuary where a post-mortem will be conducted to establish the cause of death.

“We appeal to the community to assist in establishing who the mother of the child is.

“We again appeal to pregnant women who do not want their child to visit a licensed clinic where they can be assisted with a legal abortion or they can approach child welfare which will assist with adoption.”

– This article first appeared in the Kempton Express and has been republished with permission.

