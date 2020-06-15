Local News 15.6.2020 03:26 pm

Centurion mother and three children rescued from burning house

Marizka Coetzer
Centurion mother and three children rescued from burning house

Emergency services rush to a house in Valhalla after a fire broke out this morning. Photo: Facebook.

Two family dogs unfortunately could not be saved.

A Valhalla mother and three children were rescued from a burning house, after a room caught fire on Monday morning.

Cert-SA spokesperson Ruan Heyns said initial reports received were that a woman and her children were trapped in the house in Falun Road.

“Emergency services rushed to the house just after 7am. Upon arrival, to our relief, it was found that they managed to escape the blaze unharmed.

“The mother and her children were assessed by Netcare911. She was treated for a minor burn to her finger.”

Emergency services rush to a house in Valhalla after a fire broke out this morning. Photo: Facebook.

Heyns said a bearded dragon pet animal was rescued from the fire by a family member, but unfortunately, two dogs perished in the fire.

“The Tshwane fire department was there quickly and could bring the fire under control swiftly,” he said.

“When we arrived on the scene there were no active flames,” said Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso.

“The house was, however, filled with smoke and the roof had to be lifted to ventilate the smoke from the house.”

Emergency services rush to a house in Valhalla after a fire broke out this morning. Photo: Facebook.

Mabaso further said two other rooms in the house were also affected by the fire due to the heat damage.

“The cause of the fire is suspected to be linked to a possible electrical fault as it was found that no one was using any heaters,” he concluded.

This article first appeared on Rekord Centurion and has been republished with permission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
An argument over chicks leads to Mpumalanga house being burned down 15.6.2020
Man dies, woman seriously injured in Cape Town house fire 21.11.2019
Child reported missing after house fire in Pretoria 11.10.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government City of Durban to spend R2m on formal suits for bodyguards

World China virus cluster grows as European borders reopen

Education Motshekga taken to court as pupils struggle

South Africa Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane could be releasing some important reports

Education Motshekga releases updated 2020 school calendar


today in print

Read Today's edition