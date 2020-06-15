Centurion mother and three children rescued from burning house

A Valhalla mother and three children were rescued from a burning house, after a room caught fire on Monday morning.

Cert-SA spokesperson Ruan Heyns said initial reports received were that a woman and her children were trapped in the house in Falun Road.

“Emergency services rushed to the house just after 7am. Upon arrival, to our relief, it was found that they managed to escape the blaze unharmed.

“The mother and her children were assessed by Netcare911. She was treated for a minor burn to her finger.”

“The Tshwane fire department was there quickly and could bring the fire under control swiftly,” he said.

“When we arrived on the scene there were no active flames,” said Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso.

“The house was, however, filled with smoke and the roof had to be lifted to ventilate the smoke from the house.”

“The cause of the fire is suspected to be linked to a possible electrical fault as it was found that no one was using any heaters,” he concluded.

This article first appeared on Rekord Centurion and has been republished with permission.

