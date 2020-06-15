Local News 15.6.2020 10:04 am

An argument over chicks leads to Mpumalanga house being burned down

Solly Maseko
The Mkhabela house in Klarinet Extension 6 after it was burned down on May 30. Picture: Witbank News

The estimated value of the damage to the house is more than R400,000

What started as an argument between two siblings ended with a house being burned down.

According to Nonhlanhla Mkhabela, her younger brother argued with her over her day-old chicks he did not want inside the house, reports Witbank News.

Nonhlanhla said: “While we were arguing he chased me out of the house and started throwing things outside through the window, breaking them in the process. He threw the speakers and other items and pours water over the furniture and pulled cell phones out of the charger and damaged them as well. He was out of control and burned the house and after that, ran away from the burning house.”

The siblings’ mother, Brenda Mkhabela, said they were traumatised about the incident that has left her sharing a room with her husband, children and grandchildren at a neighbour’s house.

She said: “Nobody explained to us on what condition he was released but we waited at the court until late only to be told that he has been released. We are not sure what led to our son burning the house but we think he had a mental breakdown. We now do not have a place to stay and life is very difficult for all of us.”

The estimated value of the damage to the house is more than R400,000 as the house had just been extended with new furniture, according to Brenda.

